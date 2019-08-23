Reviewing aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE)’s and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s results

This is a contrast between aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 125.40 N/A -13.68 0.00 Prothena Corporation plc 11 342.75 N/A -3.20 0.00

In table 1 we can see aTyr Pharma Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us aTyr Pharma Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52% Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.3 beta indicates that aTyr Pharma Inc. is 130.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Prothena Corporation plc on the other hand, has 2.24 beta which makes it 124.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. is 4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4. The Current Ratio of rival Prothena Corporation plc is 27.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 27.9. Prothena Corporation plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors. aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Prothena Corporation plc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Prothena Corporation plc beats aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.