Reviewing aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE)’s and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)’s results

This is a contrast between aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 11 20.41 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -80% -53.2% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

aTyr Pharma Inc. has a 2.52 beta, while its volatility is 152.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, PolarityTE Inc. has a 1.2 beta which is 20.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

4.7 and 4.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. Its rival PolarityTE Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. PolarityTE Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both aTyr Pharma Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.6% and 49.7% respectively. 1.5% are aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 31.2% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -18.96% -14.04% -3.51% -25.04% -69.5% -4.62% PolarityTE Inc. -3.8% -5.92% -48.9% -39.6% -70% -39.96%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than PolarityTE Inc.

Summary

PolarityTE Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.