Reviewing aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE)’s and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)’s results

This is a contrast between aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.15
|0.00
|PolarityTE Inc.
|11
|20.41
|N/A
|-4.25
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-80%
|-53.2%
|PolarityTE Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Risk & Volatility
aTyr Pharma Inc. has a 2.52 beta, while its volatility is 152.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, PolarityTE Inc. has a 1.2 beta which is 20.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
4.7 and 4.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. Its rival PolarityTE Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. PolarityTE Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than aTyr Pharma Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both aTyr Pharma Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.6% and 49.7% respectively. 1.5% are aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 31.2% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|-18.96%
|-14.04%
|-3.51%
|-25.04%
|-69.5%
|-4.62%
|PolarityTE Inc.
|-3.8%
|-5.92%
|-48.9%
|-39.6%
|-70%
|-39.96%
For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than PolarityTE Inc.
Summary
PolarityTE Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.
aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
