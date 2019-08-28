Reviewing aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE)’s and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s results

We are contrasting aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 124.10 N/A -13.68 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 6 47.35 N/A -3.17 0.00

Demonstrates aTyr Pharma Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2%

Risk & Volatility

aTyr Pharma Inc. has a 2.3 beta, while its volatility is 130.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. PLx Pharma Inc. on the other hand, has 5.1 beta which makes it 410.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

aTyr Pharma Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.3% and 22%. 0.1% are aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while PLx Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

aTyr Pharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors PLx Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.