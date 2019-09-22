Reviewing aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE)’s and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)’s results

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 162.64 N/A -13.68 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1139.23 N/A -0.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see aTyr Pharma Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6%

Volatility and Risk

aTyr Pharma Inc. has a 2.3 beta, while its volatility is 130.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 73.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.73 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. is 4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4. The Current Ratio of rival Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 12.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.8. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares and 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares. aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 1.9% are Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. has -49.42% weaker performance while Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 36.32% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.