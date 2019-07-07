Reviewing aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE)’s and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s results

We are contrasting aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.15
|0.00
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|1
|4.09
|N/A
|-0.72
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of aTyr Pharma Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-80%
|-53.2%
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0.00%
|-69.9%
|-49.6%
Volatility and Risk
aTyr Pharma Inc. has a beta of 2.52 and its 152.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Heat Biologics Inc.’s 113.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.13 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. is 4.7 while its Current Ratio is 4.7. Meanwhile, Heat Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.9. Heat Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than aTyr Pharma Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered aTyr Pharma Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average target price of Heat Biologics Inc. is $8, which is potential 1,059.42% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 34.6% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.2% of Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.5% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.1% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|-18.96%
|-14.04%
|-3.51%
|-25.04%
|-69.5%
|-4.62%
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|-14.37%
|-21.25%
|-36.55%
|-44.18%
|-39.17%
|-10%
For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Heat Biologics Inc.
Summary
Heat Biologics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.
aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.
