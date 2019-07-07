Reviewing aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE)’s and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s results

We are contrasting aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 4.09 N/A -0.72 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of aTyr Pharma Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -80% -53.2% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% -69.9% -49.6%

Volatility and Risk

aTyr Pharma Inc. has a beta of 2.52 and its 152.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Heat Biologics Inc.’s 113.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.13 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. is 4.7 while its Current Ratio is 4.7. Meanwhile, Heat Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.9. Heat Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered aTyr Pharma Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Heat Biologics Inc. is $8, which is potential 1,059.42% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.6% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.2% of Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.5% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.1% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -18.96% -14.04% -3.51% -25.04% -69.5% -4.62% Heat Biologics Inc. -14.37% -21.25% -36.55% -44.18% -39.17% -10%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Heat Biologics Inc.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.