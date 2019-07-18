Reviewing aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE)’s and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s results

We are comparing aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.15
|0.00
|Genprex Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of aTyr Pharma Inc. and Genprex Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-80%
|-53.2%
|Genprex Inc.
|0.00%
|-155.1%
|-143.1%
Liquidity
4.7 and 4.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. Its rival Genprex Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 22.8 and 22.8 respectively. Genprex Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than aTyr Pharma Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 34.6% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares and 14.4% of Genprex Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 5.3% of Genprex Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|-18.96%
|-14.04%
|-3.51%
|-25.04%
|-69.5%
|-4.62%
|Genprex Inc.
|-2.72%
|1.42%
|25.46%
|23.45%
|-79.66%
|62.73%
For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. has -4.62% weaker performance while Genprex Inc. has 62.73% stronger performance.
aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.