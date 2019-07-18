Reviewing aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE)’s and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s results

We are comparing aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of aTyr Pharma Inc. and Genprex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -80% -53.2% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -155.1% -143.1%

Liquidity

4.7 and 4.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. Its rival Genprex Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 22.8 and 22.8 respectively. Genprex Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.6% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares and 14.4% of Genprex Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 5.3% of Genprex Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -18.96% -14.04% -3.51% -25.04% -69.5% -4.62% Genprex Inc. -2.72% 1.42% 25.46% 23.45% -79.66% 62.73%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. has -4.62% weaker performance while Genprex Inc. has 62.73% stronger performance.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.