Reviewing aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE)’s and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s results

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|6
|166.39
|N/A
|-13.68
|0.00
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|7
|76.59
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
Demonstrates aTyr Pharma Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-81.3%
|-52%
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-12.2%
|-11.8%
Risk and Volatility
aTyr Pharma Inc. has a beta of 2.3 and its 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 157.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.57 beta.
Liquidity
aTyr Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 36.1 and has 36.1 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
aTyr Pharma Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Meanwhile, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus price target is $26.67, while its potential upside is 409.94%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|-4.88%
|-35.74%
|-59.99%
|-49.87%
|-69.24%
|-49.42%
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-2.89%
|-14.57%
|-22.27%
|-20.32%
|-56.39%
|-11.57%
For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has weaker performance than aTyr Pharma Inc.
Summary
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
