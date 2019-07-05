Reviewing aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE)’s and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.65 0.00

In table 1 we can see aTyr Pharma Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of aTyr Pharma Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -80% -53.2% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -265.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

4.7 and 4.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. Its rival Forty Seven Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. Forty Seven Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.6% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares and 67.3% of Forty Seven Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.5% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, Forty Seven Inc. has 4.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -18.96% -14.04% -3.51% -25.04% -69.5% -4.62% Forty Seven Inc. -12.83% -15.98% 4.08% 23.77% 0% 0.7%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Forty Seven Inc. had bullish trend.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.