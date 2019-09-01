Reviewing aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE)’s and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s results

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 119.35 N/A -13.68 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00

Demonstrates aTyr Pharma Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2%

Risk and Volatility

aTyr Pharma Inc. has a beta of 2.3 and its 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -0.06 beta and it is 106.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. On the competitive side is, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.3 Current Ratio and a 5.3 Quick Ratio. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to aTyr Pharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

aTyr Pharma Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.3% and 30.6%. About 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

aTyr Pharma Inc. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.