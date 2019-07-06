Reviewing aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE)’s and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s results

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -7.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates aTyr Pharma Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us aTyr Pharma Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -80% -53.2% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.6% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.5% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -18.96% -14.04% -3.51% -25.04% -69.5% -4.62% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -9.71% -18.82% 0% 0% 0% 14.56%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.