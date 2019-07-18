Reviewing aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE)’s and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)’s results

Both aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.50 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of aTyr Pharma Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -80% -53.2% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -19% -10.8%

Volatility and Risk

aTyr Pharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 152.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.52 beta. Cyanotech Corporation on the other hand, has 0.82 beta which makes it 18.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.7. The Current Ratio of rival Cyanotech Corporation is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. aTyr Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.6% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.1% of Cyanotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% are aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.8% are Cyanotech Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -18.96% -14.04% -3.51% -25.04% -69.5% -4.62% Cyanotech Corporation 1.57% 1.57% 4.19% 0.31% -27.42% 6.95%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. has -4.62% weaker performance while Cyanotech Corporation has 6.95% stronger performance.

Summary

Cyanotech Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.