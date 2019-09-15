Reviewing aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE)’s and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 151.88 N/A -13.68 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates aTyr Pharma Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of aTyr Pharma Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Volatility & Risk

aTyr Pharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.3 beta. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.47 beta.

Liquidity

aTyr Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. aTyr Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

aTyr Pharma Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.3% and 1.6%. About 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. has -49.42% weaker performance while Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 29.81% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.