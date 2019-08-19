Reviewing aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE)’s and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s results

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 112.61 N/A -13.68 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.42 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of aTyr Pharma Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us aTyr Pharma Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4%

Volatility & Risk

aTyr Pharma Inc. has a beta of 2.3 and its 130.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s 10.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. are 4 and 4. Competitively, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has 4.3 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for aTyr Pharma Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $6.67, with potential upside of 147.04%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares and 0% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. was less bearish than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.