Reviewing Attunity Ltd. (ATTU)’s and Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL)’s results

We are comparing Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) and Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Technical & System Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Attunity Ltd. 23 0.00 N/A 0.26 88.83 Tyler Technologies Inc. 209 8.96 N/A 3.38 63.07

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Attunity Ltd. and Tyler Technologies Inc. Tyler Technologies Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Attunity Ltd. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Attunity Ltd. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Tyler Technologies Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) and Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Attunity Ltd. 0.00% 9.1% 6.1% Tyler Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 7.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.89 shows that Attunity Ltd. is 89.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Tyler Technologies Inc.’s 1.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Attunity Ltd. is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Tyler Technologies Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Attunity Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tyler Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Attunity Ltd. and Tyler Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Attunity Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Tyler Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Attunity Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 32.37% and an $31 average price target. Tyler Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $233.33 average price target and a 3.93% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Attunity Ltd. appears more favorable than Tyler Technologies Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Attunity Ltd. and Tyler Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 64.4% and 91.4% respectively. Attunity Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 24.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Tyler Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Attunity Ltd. 0.04% 0.43% 2.54% 44.75% 138.31% 19.16% Tyler Technologies Inc. -1.91% -2.11% -0.06% 13.1% -6.94% 14.72%

For the past year Attunity Ltd. has stronger performance than Tyler Technologies Inc.

Summary

Tyler Technologies Inc. beats Attunity Ltd. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells big data management software solutions worldwide. The company offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for big data environments. It also provides Attunity Managed File Transfer, a file transfer management solution to secure and automate business-to-business information exchanges over standard Internet connections; Attunity RepliWeb for EFR, a file system and storage replication solution for wide area network infrastructures, as well as an ARA and Web deployment solution for Windows, UNIX, Linux, and Web infrastructures; and Attunity CloudBeam, a fully-managed data transfer software as a service-based platform to move data to, from, and between on-premises and cloud environments. In addition, it offers Attunity Compose, a data warehouse automation software to design, generate, and populate enterprise data warehouses and data marts; change data capture and data connectivity software solutions; and support, training, and professional services. The company sells its products through distributors, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturers partners to financial services, healthcare, insurance, energy, telecommunications, manufacturing, retail, pharmaceuticals, and supply chain industries, as well as to government and public institutions. Attunity Ltd. has strategic relationships with Amazon Web Service; Google Inc.; Hortonworks, Inc.; HP Inc.; IBM; Microsoft; Oracle; SAP; and Teradata. The company was formerly known as ISG International Software Group Ltd. and changed its name to Attunity Ltd. in October 2000. Attunity Ltd. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The companyÂ’s financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services. It also offers products to automate various city functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools. In addition, the company provides integrated suite of judicial solutions comprising court case management, court and law enforcement, prosecutor, and supervision systems to handle multi-jurisdictional county or statewide implementations, as well as single county systems; systems and software to automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal properties; tax applications for agencies that bill and collect taxes; planning, regulatory, and maintenance software solutions for public sector agencies; public safety software solutions; and software applications that enhance and automate records and document management operations. Further, it offers software as a service arrangements and electronic document filing solutions for courts and law offices; professional IT services, including software and hardware installation, data conversion, training, and product modifications; and property appraisal outsourcing services for taxing jurisdictions, as well as customer support services. Tyler Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is based in Plano, Texas.