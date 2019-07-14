Reviewing Attis Industries Inc. (ATIS)’s and China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG)’s results

As Waste Management businesses, Attis Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ATIS) and China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Attis Industries Inc. 1 3.27 N/A -13.58 0.00 China Recycling Energy Corporation 1 1.05 N/A -6.87 0.00

In table 1 we can see Attis Industries Inc. and China Recycling Energy Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Attis Industries Inc. and China Recycling Energy Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Attis Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% China Recycling Energy Corporation 0.00% -48.5% -30.4%

Volatility & Risk

Attis Industries Inc. has a 3.45 beta, while its volatility is 245.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, China Recycling Energy Corporation is 121.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.21 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7% of Attis Industries Inc. shares and 6% of China Recycling Energy Corporation shares. Attis Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders are 22.32%. Comparatively, China Recycling Energy Corporation has 34.82% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Attis Industries Inc. 6.09% 14.02% 1.84% 36.83% -40.08% 71.83% China Recycling Energy Corporation -11% -24.08% -46.87% -56.09% -68.18% -28%

For the past year Attis Industries Inc. had bullish trend while China Recycling Energy Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Attis Industries Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors China Recycling Energy Corporation.

Attis Industries, Inc., a technology company, focuses on biomass innovation and healthcare technologies. The company operates in two divisions, Technologies and Innovation. The Technology division focuses on providing patient care services; diagnostic and therapeutic solutions for patients and healthcare providers; and products and services in various areas, including hospital consulting services for laboratory and emergency department, polymerase chain reaction molecular testing, pharmacogenetics testing, and medication therapy management. This division also offers Bright City, a mobile application that enables towns, cities, and municipalities to communicate directly. The Innovation division focuses on producing materials and fuels from renewable sources. The company was formerly known as Meridian Waste Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Attis Industries, Inc. in April 2018. Attis Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Milton, Georgia.