Reviewing Attis Industries Inc. (ATIS)’s and Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)’s results

Attis Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ATIS) and Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) have been rivals in the Waste Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Attis Industries Inc. 2 1.90 N/A -16.87 0.00 Aqua Metals Inc. 2 26.70 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Attis Industries Inc. and Aqua Metals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Attis Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aqua Metals Inc. 0.00% -75.6% -57.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Attis Industries Inc. and Aqua Metals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.19% and 29.1%. Insiders held roughly 22.32% of Attis Industries Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Aqua Metals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Attis Industries Inc. -14.71% -14.2% -3.97% -42.28% -53.64% 2.11% Aqua Metals Inc. 1.6% 18.63% -20.75% -15.11% -35.47% 4.95%

For the past year Attis Industries Inc. has weaker performance than Aqua Metals Inc.

Summary

Aqua Metals Inc. beats Attis Industries Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Attis Industries, Inc., a technology company, focuses on biomass innovation and healthcare technologies. The company operates in two divisions, Technologies and Innovation. The Technology division focuses on providing patient care services; diagnostic and therapeutic solutions for patients and healthcare providers; and products and services in various areas, including hospital consulting services for laboratory and emergency department, polymerase chain reaction molecular testing, pharmacogenetics testing, and medication therapy management. This division also offers Bright City, a mobile application that enables towns, cities, and municipalities to communicate directly. The Innovation division focuses on producing materials and fuels from renewable sources. The company was formerly known as Meridian Waste Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Attis Industries, Inc. in April 2018. Attis Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Milton, Georgia.