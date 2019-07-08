Reviewing AT&T Inc. (T)’s and Its Peers results

As Telecom Services – Domestic company, AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.6% of AT&T Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.54% of all Telecom Services – Domestic’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.07% of AT&T Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.27% of all Telecom Services – Domestic companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have AT&T Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AT&T Inc. 0.00% 10.20% 3.50% Industry Average 20.81% 35.60% 4.86%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares AT&T Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AT&T Inc. N/A 31 12.14 Industry Average 654.88M 3.15B 51.34

AT&T Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for AT&T Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AT&T Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 2.50 3.20 2.14 2.76

With average target price of $37, AT&T Inc. has a potential upside of 8.00%. The peers have a potential upside of -56.06%. With higher possible upside potential for AT&T Inc.’s rivals, equities research analysts think AT&T Inc. is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AT&T Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AT&T Inc. 3.14% -2.4% 4.73% 1.82% -2.92% 9.5% Industry Average 3.43% 7.51% 17.79% 36.34% 41.38% 31.60%

For the past year AT&T Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

AT&T Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, AT&T Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.01 and has 0.95 Quick Ratio. AT&T Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AT&T Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.55 shows that AT&T Inc. is 45.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, AT&T Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.83 which is 17.38% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

AT&T Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors AT&T Inc.’s competitors beat AT&T Inc.

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless, fixed strategic, legacy voice and data, wireless equipment, and other services to business, governmental, and wholesale customers, as well as individual subscribers. The Entertainment Group segment provides video entertainment and audio programming channels to approximately 25.3 million subscribers; broadband and Internet services to 12.9 million residential subscribers; local and long-distance voice services to residential customers, as well as DSL Internet access services; and voice services over IP-based technology, and technical support and other customer service functions and equipment. The Consumer Mobility segment offers wireless services to consumers, and wireless wholesale and resale subscribers, such as long-distance and roaming services. This segment provides postpaid and prepaid wireless voice and data communications services; consulting, advertising, and application and co-location services; and sells a variety of handsets, wirelessly enabled computers, and personal computer wireless data cards through company-owned stores, agents, or third-party retail stores, as well as accessories, such as carrying cases, hands-free devices, and other items. The International segment offers digital television services, including local and international digital-quality video entertainment and audio programming under the DIRECTV and SKY brands throughout Latin America. This segment also provides postpaid and prepaid wireless services to approximately 12.0 million subscribers under the AT&T and Unefon brands; and sells a range of handsets. The company was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. and changed its name to AT&T Inc. in November 2005. AT&T Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.