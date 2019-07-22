Reviewing Atrion Corporation (ATRI)’s and Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)’s results

Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) and Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) compete against each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atrion Corporation 833 9.20 N/A 18.44 48.34 Avanos Medical Inc. 44 2.84 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Atrion Corporation and Avanos Medical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) and Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atrion Corporation 0.00% 16.9% 15.3% Avanos Medical Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Atrion Corporation is 59.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.41. In other hand, Avanos Medical Inc. has beta of 1.35 which is 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Atrion Corporation is 11.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.3. The Current Ratio of rival Avanos Medical Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. Atrion Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Avanos Medical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Atrion Corporation and Avanos Medical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atrion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Avanos Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Avanos Medical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $65 average target price and a 62.30% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Atrion Corporation and Avanos Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62% and 95.2% respectively. 0.9% are Atrion Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Avanos Medical Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atrion Corporation 3.29% -0.87% 13.24% 24.99% 52.27% 20.25% Avanos Medical Inc. 0.76% -2.42% -6.87% -13.37% -17.07% -1.94%

For the past year Atrion Corporation had bullish trend while Avanos Medical Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Atrion Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Avanos Medical Inc.

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells fluid delivery devices, and ophthalmic and cardiovascular products worldwide. The companyÂ’s fluid delivery products include valves that promote infection control and needle safety, as well as for use in intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the fields of anesthesia and oncology. Its cardiovascular products comprise MPS2 myocardial protection system that delivers fluids and medications, and mixes drugs, as well as controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products that are used in heart bypass surgery. The companyÂ’s ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. It also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measures the activated clotting time of blood; and a line of products designed for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, the company produces pressure relief valves and inflation systems, principally for use in aviation and marine industries; components used in survival products, such as life vests, life rafts, escape slides, inflatable boats, and other inflatable structures; and one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics and munitions during transportation, as well as pressure relief valves for use in other medical and non-medical applications. Atrion Corporation sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers, as well as other equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management. Its products include post-operative pain management solutions, minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes. This segment sells its products under the ON-Q, COOLIEF, MICROCUFF, MIC-KEY, HOMEPUMP, CORTRAK, and other brand names. The company markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, as well as through third-party distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.