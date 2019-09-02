Reviewing AtriCure Inc. (ATRC)’s and Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR)’s results

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) and Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) have been rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AtriCure Inc. 30 4.95 N/A -0.50 0.00 Varian Medical Systems Inc. 130 3.07 N/A 3.62 32.45

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AtriCure Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -5.4% Varian Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 10.9%

Risk and Volatility

AtriCure Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 75.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.25 beta. From a competition point of view, Varian Medical Systems Inc. has a 0.83 beta which is 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

AtriCure Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. On the competitive side is, Varian Medical Systems Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. AtriCure Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for AtriCure Inc. and Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AtriCure Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Varian Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AtriCure Inc. has a 31.43% upside potential and an average target price of $36. On the other hand, Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s potential upside is 64.26% and its consensus target price is $174. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Varian Medical Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than AtriCure Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AtriCure Inc. and Varian Medical Systems Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.4% and 94.4%. 4% are AtriCure Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AtriCure Inc. -1.35% 4.91% 8.42% 8.42% 16.15% 4.84% Varian Medical Systems Inc. -12.29% -15.94% -12.97% -11.4% 4.24% 3.58%

For the past year AtriCure Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Varian Medical Systems Inc. beats AtriCure Inc.

AtriCure, Inc. provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures, such as coronary artery bypass grafting and/or valve replacement or repair; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery. It also provides SUBTLE cannula, an access device and conduit for the ablation device and endoscope to enable a closed chest endoscopic approach; multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable physicians to create an expanded cardiac ablation lesion set. In addition, the company offers cryoICE cryoablation system used to ablate cardiac tissue for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias and to provide temporary pain relief to thoracic surgery patients via ablation of peripheral nerves; AtriClip system used to occlude the left atrial appendage by mechanically clamping the appendage; Lumitip dissector to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; and Estech cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. AtriCure sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Imaging Components. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy. Its products include linear accelerators, brachytherapy afterloaders, treatment simulation, verification equipment, and accessories; and information management, treatment planning, image processing, clinical knowledge exchange, patient care management, decision-making support, and practice management software. This segment serves university research and community hospitals, private and governmental institutions, healthcare agencies, physiciansÂ’ offices, oncology practices, radiotherapy centers, and cancer care clinics. The Imaging Components segment offers X-ray imaging components for use in radiographic or fluoroscopic imaging, mammography, special procedures, computed tomography, computer aided diagnostics, and industrial applications. It also provides Linatron X-ray accelerators, imaging processing software, and image detection products for security and inspection purposes. This segment serves original equipment manufacturers, independent service companies, and end-users. In addition, the company offers products and systems for delivering proton therapy; and develops technologies in the areas of digital X-ray imaging, volumetric and functional imaging, and improved X-ray sources. The company was formerly known as Varian Associates, Inc. and changed its name to Varian Medical Systems, Inc. in April 1999. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.