Reviewing AtriCure Inc. (ATRC)’s and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC)’s results

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AtriCure Inc. 29 4.69 N/A -0.50 0.00 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 103 2.45 N/A 3.21 33.27

Table 1 highlights AtriCure Inc. and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AtriCure Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -5.4% Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 5.2%

Risk & Volatility

AtriCure Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 75.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.25 beta. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. has a 0.9 beta and it is 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

AtriCure Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. AtriCure Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for AtriCure Inc. and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AtriCure Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

AtriCure Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 40.52% and an $36 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. is $120.5, which is potential 14.29% upside. Based on the results given earlier, AtriCure Inc. is looking more favorable than Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AtriCure Inc. and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.4% and 83.8%. Insiders owned roughly 4% of AtriCure Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AtriCure Inc. -1.35% 4.91% 8.42% 8.42% 16.15% 4.84% Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. -0.97% 1.57% 7.25% 7.04% 16.48% 20.43%

For the past year AtriCure Inc. has weaker performance than Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Summary

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors AtriCure Inc.

AtriCure, Inc. provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures, such as coronary artery bypass grafting and/or valve replacement or repair; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery. It also provides SUBTLE cannula, an access device and conduit for the ablation device and endoscope to enable a closed chest endoscopic approach; multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable physicians to create an expanded cardiac ablation lesion set. In addition, the company offers cryoICE cryoablation system used to ablate cardiac tissue for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias and to provide temporary pain relief to thoracic surgery patients via ablation of peripheral nerves; AtriClip system used to occlude the left atrial appendage by mechanically clamping the appendage; Lumitip dissector to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; and Estech cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. AtriCure sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. The company also offers patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as blood pressure, physical assessment, vital signs monitoring, diagnostic cardiopulmonary, diabetic retinopathy screening, and thermometry products; and respiratory health products, including Vest, VitalCough, MetaNeb, and Monarch systems to assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages. In addition, it provides surgical solutions products comprising surgical tables, lights, and pendants; positioning devices for use in shoulder, hip, spinal, and lithotomy surgeries; platform-neutral positioning accessories; and operating room surgical safety and accessory products, such as scalpels and blades, light handle systems, skin markers, and other disposable products. The company sells and rents its products to acute and extended care facilities through direct sales force and distributors; and directly to patients in the home, as well as sells its products to primary care facilities through distributors. Further, it offers diagnostic cardiology devices, to serve the continuum of clinical care, from acute care to primary care, and clinical research organizations. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.