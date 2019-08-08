Reviewing AtriCure Inc. (ATRC)’s and Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)’s results

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) and Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) compete against each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AtriCure Inc. 30 5.67 N/A -0.50 0.00 Biomerica Inc. 3 6.49 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AtriCure Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -5.4% Biomerica Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -44.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.25 shows that AtriCure Inc. is 75.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Biomerica Inc.’s beta is 1.34 which is 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

AtriCure Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.4 and 3.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Biomerica Inc. are 3.9 and 2 respectively. AtriCure Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Biomerica Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for AtriCure Inc. and Biomerica Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AtriCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Biomerica Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AtriCure Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 17.61% and an $37 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AtriCure Inc. and Biomerica Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.4% and 1.3%. About 4% of AtriCure Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Biomerica Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AtriCure Inc. -1.35% 4.91% 8.42% 8.42% 16.15% 4.84% Biomerica Inc. 16.89% 33.55% 50.85% 32.31% -7.84% 107.65%

For the past year AtriCure Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Biomerica Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors AtriCure Inc. beats Biomerica Inc.

AtriCure, Inc. provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures, such as coronary artery bypass grafting and/or valve replacement or repair; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery. It also provides SUBTLE cannula, an access device and conduit for the ablation device and endoscope to enable a closed chest endoscopic approach; multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable physicians to create an expanded cardiac ablation lesion set. In addition, the company offers cryoICE cryoablation system used to ablate cardiac tissue for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias and to provide temporary pain relief to thoracic surgery patients via ablation of peripheral nerves; AtriClip system used to occlude the left atrial appendage by mechanically clamping the appendage; Lumitip dissector to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; and Estech cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. AtriCure sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.

Biomerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions worldwide. The companyÂ’s diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; and to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations. It primarily focuses on products for gastrointestinal, food intolerances, diabetes, and esoteric tests. The company offers its products to hospital and clinical laboratories, medical research institutions, medical schools, pharmaceutical companies, chain drugstores, wholesalers, and physicians' offices, as well as to distributors. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.