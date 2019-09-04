Reviewing Atreca Inc. (BCEL)’s and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s results

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Atreca Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Atreca Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Atreca Inc. are 22 and 22. Competitively, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 17.6 and 17.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Atreca Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Atreca Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67% and 76.9%. Insiders held roughly 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46%

For the past year Atreca Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance while Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.46% stronger performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Atreca Inc. beats Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.