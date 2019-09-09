Reviewing Atreca Inc. (BCEL)’s and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s results

Since Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.53 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Atreca Inc. and Vaxart Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Atreca Inc. are 22 and 22. Competitively, Vaxart Inc. has 1.8 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Atreca Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Atreca Inc. and Vaxart Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Atreca Inc. has a consensus price target of $30, and a 104.64% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 67% of Atreca Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.2% of Vaxart Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.2% of Vaxart Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3%

For the past year Atreca Inc. was less bearish than Vaxart Inc.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.