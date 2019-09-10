Reviewing Atreca Inc. (BCEL)’s and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s results

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 219.21 N/A -1.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Atreca Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Atreca Inc. is 22 while its Quick Ratio stands at 22. The Current Ratio of rival Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.2. Atreca Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Atreca Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Atreca Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 105.06% and an $30 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Atreca Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67% and 67.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29%

For the past year Atreca Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance while Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 34.29% stronger performance.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.