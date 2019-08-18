Reviewing Atreca Inc. (BCEL)’s and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 12.40 N/A -2.43 0.00

Demonstrates Atreca Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1%

Liquidity

Atreca Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22 while its Quick Ratio is 22. On the competitive side is, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Atreca Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Atreca Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $26, with potential upside of 1,060.71%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Atreca Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67% and 18%. Insiders held 17.4% of Atreca Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08%

For the past year Atreca Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance while Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has 12.08% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Atreca Inc. beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.