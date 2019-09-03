Reviewing Atreca Inc. (BCEL)’s and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)’s results

We are comparing Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Atreca Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Atreca Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Atreca Inc. is 22 while its Quick Ratio stands at 22. The Current Ratio of rival scPharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. Atreca Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Atreca Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67% and 60.3%. Insiders held roughly 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s shares. Competitively, scPharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26%

For the past year Atreca Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance while scPharmaceuticals Inc. has 54.26% stronger performance.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats scPharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.