Reviewing Atreca Inc. (BCEL)’s and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 14.19M -1.64 0.00 Repligen Corporation 86 3.16 47.02M 0.46 204.75

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Atreca Inc. and Repligen Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 91,136,801.54% 0% 0% Repligen Corporation 54,776,328.05% 3.5% 2.8%

Liquidity

Atreca Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 22 and 22 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Repligen Corporation are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. Atreca Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Atreca Inc. and Repligen Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Atreca Inc. has a consensus price target of $30, and a 154.02% upside potential. Competitively Repligen Corporation has a consensus price target of $110, with potential upside of 48.97%. The results provided earlier shows that Atreca Inc. appears more favorable than Repligen Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67% of Atreca Inc. shares and 90.6% of Repligen Corporation shares. About 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Repligen Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97%

For the past year Atreca Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance while Repligen Corporation has 78.97% stronger performance.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors Atreca Inc.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.