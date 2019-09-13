Reviewing Atreca Inc. (BCEL)’s and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Atreca Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Atreca Inc. are 22 and 22. Competitively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has 5.3 and 5.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Atreca Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Atreca Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Atreca Inc. has a 116.76% upside potential and an average target price of $30. Meanwhile, Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $3, while its potential upside is 702.14%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Atreca Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67% of Atreca Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 17.4% of Atreca Inc. shares. Competitively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year Atreca Inc. has stronger performance than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Atreca Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.