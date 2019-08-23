Reviewing Atreca Inc. (BCEL)’s and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 11.48 N/A -0.76 0.00

Demonstrates Atreca Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Atreca Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Atreca Inc. are 22 and 22 respectively. Its competitor Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Atreca Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Atreca Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is $8, which is potential 40.60% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 67% of Atreca Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Atreca Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 17.4%. Competitively, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has weaker performance than Atreca Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.