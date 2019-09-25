Reviewing Atreca Inc. (BCEL)’s and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s results

Both Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Omeros Corporation 17 11.42 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Atreca Inc. and Omeros Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Atreca Inc. is 22 while its Quick Ratio stands at 22. The Current Ratio of rival Omeros Corporation is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Atreca Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Atreca Inc. and Omeros Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Omeros Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$30 is Atreca Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 116.76%. Competitively Omeros Corporation has an average price target of $26, with potential upside of 49.34%. The data provided earlier shows that Atreca Inc. appears more favorable than Omeros Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 67% of Atreca Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.5% of Omeros Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Omeros Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23%

For the past year Atreca Inc. had bearish trend while Omeros Corporation had bullish trend.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.