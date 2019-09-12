Reviewing Atreca Inc. (BCEL)’s and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s results

Both Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Atreca Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.64
|0.00
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|2
|51.98
|N/A
|-2.10
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Atreca Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Atreca Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Atreca Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|-162.3%
|-117.6%
Liquidity
Atreca Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22 while its Quick Ratio is 22. On the competitive side is, Nabriva Therapeutics plc which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Atreca Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Nabriva Therapeutics plc.
Analyst Recommendations
Atreca Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Atreca Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Atreca Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 130.59% and an $30 average target price.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 67% of Atreca Inc. shares and 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares. 17.4% are Atreca Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Atreca Inc.
|-18.54%
|-26.88%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-29.92%
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|-0.21%
|-1.86%
|9.45%
|24.35%
|-11.71%
|62.67%
For the past year Atreca Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance while Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 62.67% stronger performance.
Summary
Atreca Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc.
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
