Reviewing Atreca Inc. (BCEL)’s and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s results

Both Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 51.98 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Atreca Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Atreca Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6%

Liquidity

Atreca Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22 while its Quick Ratio is 22. On the competitive side is, Nabriva Therapeutics plc which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Atreca Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Atreca Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

Atreca Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 130.59% and an $30 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 67% of Atreca Inc. shares and 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares. 17.4% are Atreca Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year Atreca Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance while Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 62.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.