Reviewing Atreca Inc. (BCEL)’s and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Atreca Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67% of Atreca Inc. shares and 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares. Atreca Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 17.4%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Atreca Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Atreca Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc.