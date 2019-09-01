Reviewing Atreca Inc. (BCEL)’s and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Atreca Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.64
|0.00
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Atreca Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Atreca Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 67% of Atreca Inc. shares and 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares. Atreca Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 17.4%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Atreca Inc.
|-18.54%
|-26.88%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-29.92%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0%
|1.49%
|-48.36%
|0%
|0%
|-60%
For the past year Atreca Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Atreca Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
