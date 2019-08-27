Reviewing Atreca Inc. (BCEL)’s and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)’s results

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -2.49 0.00

Demonstrates Atreca Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2%

Liquidity

Atreca Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 22 and 22 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Atreca Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 67% of Atreca Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.3% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% are Atreca Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01%

For the past year Atreca Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats Menlo Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.