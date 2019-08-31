Reviewing Atreca Inc. (BCEL)’s and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s results

Both Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Atreca Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Atreca Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6%

Liquidity

Atreca Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 22 and 22 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Genocea Biosciences Inc. are 6 and 6 respectively. Atreca Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Atreca Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s potential downside is -36.31% and its consensus price target is $2.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Atreca Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67% and 50.3%. Atreca Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 17.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44%

For the past year Atreca Inc. had bearish trend while Genocea Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.