Reviewing Atreca Inc. (BCEL)’s and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s results

Both Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Atreca Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.64
|0.00
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.34
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Atreca Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Atreca Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Atreca Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-212.2%
|-66.6%
Liquidity
Atreca Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 22 and 22 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Genocea Biosciences Inc. are 6 and 6 respectively. Atreca Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Atreca Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Atreca Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s potential downside is -36.31% and its consensus price target is $2.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Atreca Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67% and 50.3%. Atreca Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 17.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Atreca Inc.
|-18.54%
|-26.88%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-29.92%
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|-11.58%
|-17.44%
|-39.13%
|-22.22%
|-33.17%
|46.44%
For the past year Atreca Inc. had bearish trend while Genocea Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Atreca Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
