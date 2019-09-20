Reviewing Atreca Inc. (BCEL)’s and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Atreca Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.64
|0.00
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|6
|121492.89
|N/A
|-1.16
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Atreca Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Atreca Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Atreca Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-51.1%
|-48.4%
Liquidity
Atreca Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22 while its Quick Ratio is 22. On the competitive side is, Edesa Biotech Inc. which has a 9.2 Current Ratio and a 9 Quick Ratio. Atreca Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Edesa Biotech Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Atreca Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Atreca Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 151.47% for Atreca Inc. with average price target of $30.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Atreca Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67% and 25.9%. Insiders held 17.4% of Atreca Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Atreca Inc.
|-18.54%
|-26.88%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-29.92%
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|-1.21%
|-31.65%
|-21.79%
|-37.91%
|-44.29%
|-10.62%
For the past year Atreca Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Edesa Biotech Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Atreca Inc. beats Edesa Biotech Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.