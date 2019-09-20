Reviewing Atreca Inc. (BCEL)’s and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 121492.89 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights Atreca Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Atreca Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

Atreca Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22 while its Quick Ratio is 22. On the competitive side is, Edesa Biotech Inc. which has a 9.2 Current Ratio and a 9 Quick Ratio. Atreca Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Edesa Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Atreca Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 151.47% for Atreca Inc. with average price target of $30.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Atreca Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67% and 25.9%. Insiders held 17.4% of Atreca Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Atreca Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Edesa Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Atreca Inc. beats Edesa Biotech Inc.