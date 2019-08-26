Reviewing Atreca Inc. (BCEL)’s and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s results

Both Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Atreca Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.64
|0.00
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|41
|1925.16
|N/A
|-3.74
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Atreca Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Atreca Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Atreca Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0.00%
|-50.9%
|-39.8%
Liquidity
Atreca Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22 while its Quick Ratio is 22. On the competitive side is, CRISPR Therapeutics AG which has a 15.8 Current Ratio and a 15.8 Quick Ratio. Atreca Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CRISPR Therapeutics AG.
Analyst Ratings
Atreca Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Atreca Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Competitively CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a consensus target price of $62, with potential upside of 32.96%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Atreca Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67% and 50%. Insiders owned 17.4% of Atreca Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2% are CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Atreca Inc.
|-18.54%
|-26.88%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-29.92%
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|3.15%
|6.25%
|30.58%
|57.23%
|7.51%
|77.42%
For the past year Atreca Inc. had bearish trend while CRISPR Therapeutics AG had bullish trend.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.
