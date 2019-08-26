Reviewing Atreca Inc. (BCEL)’s and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s results

Both Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 41 1925.16 N/A -3.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Atreca Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Atreca Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Liquidity

Atreca Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22 while its Quick Ratio is 22. On the competitive side is, CRISPR Therapeutics AG which has a 15.8 Current Ratio and a 15.8 Quick Ratio. Atreca Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Analyst Ratings

Atreca Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a consensus target price of $62, with potential upside of 32.96%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Atreca Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67% and 50%. Insiders owned 17.4% of Atreca Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2% are CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42%

For the past year Atreca Inc. had bearish trend while CRISPR Therapeutics AG had bullish trend.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.