Reviewing Atreca Inc. (BCEL)’s and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s results

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.61 N/A -4.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see Atreca Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Atreca Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4%

Liquidity

Atreca Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 22 and 22 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Atreca Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Atreca Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67% and 5.1%. 17.4% are Atreca Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 32.93% are Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32%

For the past year Atreca Inc. had bearish trend while Capricor Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Atreca Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.