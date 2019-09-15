Reviewing Atreca Inc. (BCEL)’s and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)’s results

Both Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.02 N/A -0.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Atreca Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Atreca Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$30 is Atreca Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 125.39%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Atreca Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67% and 0.72% respectively. About 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year Atreca Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance while Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.76% stronger performance.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Atreca Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.