Reviewing Atreca Inc. (BCEL)’s and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)’s results

Both Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Atreca Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.64
|0.00
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|26
|4.02
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Atreca Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Atreca Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Atreca Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Atreca Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$30 is Atreca Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 125.39%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Atreca Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67% and 0.72% respectively. About 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Atreca Inc.
|-18.54%
|-26.88%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-29.92%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
For the past year Atreca Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance while Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.76% stronger performance.
Summary
Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Atreca Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
