Reviewing Atreca Inc. (BCEL)’s and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s results

Both Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Atreca Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.64
|0.00
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|6
|183.49
|N/A
|-2.95
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Atreca Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Atreca Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Atreca Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-78.2%
|-67.1%
Liquidity
22 and 22 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Atreca Inc. Its rival Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.3 and 7.3 respectively. Atreca Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Atreca Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67% and 46.5% respectively. About 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Atreca Inc.
|-18.54%
|-26.88%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-29.92%
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|-6.4%
|0.95%
|-33.7%
|-36.24%
|-42.39%
|15.22%
For the past year Atreca Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance while Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 15.22% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Atreca Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
