Reviewing Atreca Inc. (BCEL)’s and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s results

Both Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 183.49 N/A -2.95 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Atreca Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Atreca Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1%

Liquidity

22 and 22 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Atreca Inc. Its rival Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.3 and 7.3 respectively. Atreca Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Atreca Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67% and 46.5% respectively. About 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year Atreca Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance while Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 15.22% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Atreca Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.