Reviewing Atreca Inc. (BCEL)’s and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Atreca Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Atreca Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 22 and 22 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Allogene Therapeutics Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Atreca Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Atreca Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $42.33, while its potential upside is 61.13%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 67% of Atreca Inc. shares and 51.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.3% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11%

For the past year Atreca Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance while Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 15.11% stronger performance.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Atreca Inc.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.