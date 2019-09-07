Reviewing Atreca Inc. (BCEL)’s and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s results

Both Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 52 21.34 N/A -5.99 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Atreca Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Atreca Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6%

Liquidity

Atreca Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 22 and 22 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Atreca Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Atreca Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Atreca Inc.’s upside potential is 82.59% at a $30 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67% of Atreca Inc. shares and 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 17.4% are Atreca Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34%

For the past year Atreca Inc. had bearish trend while Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.