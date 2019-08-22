Reviewing Atreca Inc. (BCEL)’s and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)’s results

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 67.84 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Atreca Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Atreca Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5%

Liquidity

Atreca Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22 and a Quick Ratio of 22. Competitively, AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Atreca Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Atreca Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67% and 23.5% respectively. 17.4% are Atreca Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year Atreca Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc.