Reviewing Atreca Inc. (BCEL)’s and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s results

We are comparing Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 3.43 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Atreca Inc. and Agenus Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Atreca Inc. is 22 while its Current Ratio is 22. Meanwhile, Agenus Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Atreca Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Atreca Inc. and Agenus Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Atreca Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 71.04% and an $30 average target price. Meanwhile, Agenus Inc.’s average target price is $5, while its potential upside is 74.22%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Agenus Inc. seems more appealing than Atreca Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Atreca Inc. and Agenus Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67% and 33.6% respectively. Atreca Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 17.4%. Comparatively, Agenus Inc. has 24.18% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26%

For the past year Atreca Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance while Agenus Inc. has 1.26% stronger performance.

Summary

Agenus Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Atreca Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.