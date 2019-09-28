Reviewing Atreca Inc. (BCEL)’s and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s results

This is a contrast between Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 14.19M -1.64 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 2 0.00 71.50M -1.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Atreca Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 91,019,884.54% 0% 0% Acasti Pharma Inc. 3,615,859,209.06% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Atreca Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Atreca Inc. is $30, with potential upside of 169.78%. Meanwhile, Acasti Pharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $7.75, while its potential upside is 295.41%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Acasti Pharma Inc. seems more appealing than Atreca Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Atreca Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67% and 4.02% respectively. 17.4% are Atreca Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year Atreca Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance while Acasti Pharma Inc. has 189.7% stronger performance.

Summary

Acasti Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Atreca Inc.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.