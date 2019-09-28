Reviewing Atreca Inc. (BCEL)’s and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s results

This is a contrast between Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Atreca Inc.
|16
|0.00
|14.19M
|-1.64
|0.00
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|2
|0.00
|71.50M
|-1.22
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Atreca Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Atreca Inc.
|91,019,884.54%
|0%
|0%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|3,615,859,209.06%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Atreca Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Atreca Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The consensus price target of Atreca Inc. is $30, with potential upside of 169.78%. Meanwhile, Acasti Pharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $7.75, while its potential upside is 295.41%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Acasti Pharma Inc. seems more appealing than Atreca Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Atreca Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67% and 4.02% respectively. 17.4% are Atreca Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Atreca Inc.
|-18.54%
|-26.88%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-29.92%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|2.99%
|107.76%
|181.87%
|129.52%
|338.18%
|189.7%
For the past year Atreca Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance while Acasti Pharma Inc. has 189.7% stronger performance.
Summary
Acasti Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Atreca Inc.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
