Reviewing Atomera Incorporated (ATOM)’s and Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER)’s results

Both Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) and Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atomera Incorporated 4 218.85 N/A -1.01 0.00 Xperi Corporation 22 2.51 N/A 0.05 444.79

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atomera Incorporated 0.00% -100% -91.3% Xperi Corporation 0.00% 1.3% 0.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Atomera Incorporated are 17.3 and 17.3 respectively. Its competitor Xperi Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Atomera Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Xperi Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Atomera Incorporated and Xperi Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 19.8% and 99% respectively. Insiders held roughly 7.1% of Atomera Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Xperi Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atomera Incorporated 10.6% 21.27% 116.02% 49.06% 0.55% 92.68% Xperi Corporation -3.74% 3.74% -13.28% 0.76% 33.86% 16.1%

Summary

Atomera Incorporated, a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company, engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. Its lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, or MST, a thin film of reengineered silicon that could be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to complementary metal-oxide semiconductor type transistors in the semiconductor industry. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, computational imaging, computer vision and semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing. The Product Licensing segment licenses technologies related to audio, digital radio, and imaging solutions under the DTS, HD Radio, and FotoNation brands. It engages in the delivery of software and hardware based solutions to its customers or to their suppliers. This segment serves consumer electronics product manufacturers. The Semiconductor and IP Licensing segment develops and licenses semiconductor technologies and intellectual property to semiconductor manufacturers, foundries, subcontract assemblers, and others. It develops and monetizes technologies, including chip-scale packaging solutions and low-temperature wafer bonding solutions; and 3D semiconductor packaging, interconnect, and bonding solutions for various products, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, personal computers, and data centers. This segment also provides engineering services. The company was formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation and changed its name to Xperi Corporation in February 2017. Xperi Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.