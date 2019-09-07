Reviewing Atomera Incorporated (ATOM)’s and Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)’s results

We are contrasting Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) and Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atomera Incorporated 4 237.59 N/A -1.01 0.00 Photronics Inc. 9 1.33 N/A 0.50 19.26

Table 1 demonstrates Atomera Incorporated and Photronics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) and Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atomera Incorporated 0.00% -100% -91.3% Photronics Inc. 0.00% 5.1% 3.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Atomera Incorporated is 17.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17.3. The Current Ratio of rival Photronics Inc. is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Atomera Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Photronics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19.8% of Atomera Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 97.5% of Photronics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% are Atomera Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Photronics Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atomera Incorporated 10.6% 21.27% 116.02% 49.06% 0.55% 92.68% Photronics Inc. -3.41% 11.59% 3.33% -10.42% 9.43% -0.52%

For the past year Atomera Incorporated has 92.68% stronger performance while Photronics Inc. has -0.52% weaker performance.

Summary

Photronics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Atomera Incorporated.

Atomera Incorporated, a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company, engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. Its lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, or MST, a thin film of reengineered silicon that could be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to complementary metal-oxide semiconductor type transistors in the semiconductor industry. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor or FPD designers, manufacturers, and foundries, as well as to other high performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.