Reviewing Atomera Incorporated (ATOM)’s and Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)’s results

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) and Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atomera Incorporated 4 205.36 N/A -1.01 0.00 Park Aerospace Corp. 17 6.68 N/A 0.40 45.36

Demonstrates Atomera Incorporated and Park Aerospace Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atomera Incorporated 0.00% -100% -91.3% Park Aerospace Corp. 0.00% 75.6% 61.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Atomera Incorporated is 17.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17.3. The Current Ratio of rival Park Aerospace Corp. is 15.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 15.3. Atomera Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Park Aerospace Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Atomera Incorporated and Park Aerospace Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 19.8% and 82.9% respectively. Atomera Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 7.1%. Competitively, Park Aerospace Corp. has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atomera Incorporated 10.6% 21.27% 116.02% 49.06% 0.55% 92.68% Park Aerospace Corp. 4.36% 9.45% 11.25% -0.83% 1.89% 23.54%

For the past year Atomera Incorporated has stronger performance than Park Aerospace Corp.

Summary

Park Aerospace Corp. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Atomera Incorporated.

Atomera Incorporated, a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company, engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. Its lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, or MST, a thin film of reengineered silicon that could be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to complementary metal-oxide semiconductor type transistors in the semiconductor industry. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.