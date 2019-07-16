Reviewing Atomera Incorporated (ATOM)’s and Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) and Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). The two are both Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atomera Incorporated 4 216.19 N/A -1.01 0.00 Nanometrics Incorporated 31 2.74 N/A 1.80 18.31

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Atomera Incorporated and Nanometrics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Atomera Incorporated and Nanometrics Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atomera Incorporated 0.00% -93.3% -85.6% Nanometrics Incorporated 0.00% 14.7% 12.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Atomera Incorporated is 12 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12. The Current Ratio of rival Nanometrics Incorporated is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. Atomera Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Nanometrics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Atomera Incorporated and Nanometrics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atomera Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Nanometrics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Nanometrics Incorporated’s average target price is $40, while its potential upside is 17.89%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Atomera Incorporated and Nanometrics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 22.9% and 88.7% respectively. About 2.8% of Atomera Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.1% of Nanometrics Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atomera Incorporated 5.4% 42.35% 1.78% 6.67% -31.09% 39.37% Nanometrics Incorporated -1.93% 5.57% 8.48% 2.29% -12.44% 20.75%

For the past year Atomera Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than Nanometrics Incorporated.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Nanometrics Incorporated beats Atomera Incorporated.

Atomera Incorporated, a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company, engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. Its lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, or MST, a thin film of reengineered silicon that could be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to complementary metal-oxide semiconductor type transistors in the semiconductor industry. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements. The company's materials characterization products include systems that are used to monitor the physical, optical, electrical, and material characteristics of discrete electronic industry, opto-electronic, high brightness LEDs, solar photovoltaics, compound semiconductor, strained silicon, and silicon-on-insulator devices, including composition, crystal structure, layer thickness, dopant concentration, contamination, and electron mobility. Nanometrics Incorporated was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.