Reviewing ATN International Inc. (ATNI)’s and Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL)’s results

This is a contrast between ATN International Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) and Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Telecom Services – Domestic and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATN International Inc. 60 1.96 N/A 0.97 57.89 Otelco Inc. 16 0.62 N/A 2.84 5.14

In table 1 we can see ATN International Inc. and Otelco Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Otelco Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ATN International Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. ATN International Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Otelco Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ATN International Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) and Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATN International Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 1.7% Otelco Inc. 0.00% 100.7% 8.5%

Volatility and Risk

ATN International Inc. has a 0.4 beta, while its volatility is 60.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Otelco Inc.’s 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

ATN International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Otelco Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. ATN International Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Otelco Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.5% of ATN International Inc. shares and 11.1% of Otelco Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.6% of ATN International Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.8% of Otelco Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATN International Inc. -2.39% -3.47% -7.04% -23.47% -11.37% -21.33% Otelco Inc. -0.9% -9.2% -15.75% -10.48% -2.34% -9.71%

For the past year ATN International Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Otelco Inc.

Summary

ATN International Inc. beats Otelco Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. The company operates through U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy segments. It offers wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services; wireline local and long-distance telephone services; and facilities-based integrated voice and data communications services, as well as wholesale transport services to enterprise and residential customers. The company also provides wireless devices and accessories comprising smartphones, feature phones, wireless hot spots, and various wireless solutions for small businesses; and sells original equipment manufacturer and after-market accessories, such as phone protection, battery charging solutions, and Bluetooth hands-free kits. In addition, it owns and operates commercial distributed generation solar power systems; and terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems. ATN International, Inc. offers its services through direct sales force, retail stores, and independent dealers. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Otelco Inc. provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. Otelco Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunication services on a retail and wholesale basis. It offers local services, including voice access lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; directory advertising services; and other telephone related services comprising leasing, selling, installing, and maintaining customer premise telecommunications equipment, as well as the publication of local telephone directories and wireline voice telephone services. The company also provides network access services, which include the origination, transportation, and termination of calls of long distance, wireless, and other interexchange carriers; basic, digital, high-definition, digital video recording, video on demand, and pay per view cable television services; high-speed and dial-up Internet access, as well as ancillary services, which include Web hosting and computer virus protection; Internet protocol television; and other telephone related services. In addition, it resells satellite services for DirecTV; rents fiber to transport data and other telecommunications services; and provides private/hybrid cloud hosting services, as well as consulting and professional engineering services for mission-critical software applications of small and mid-sized companies. The company primarily serves business and residential customers residing in and adjacent to the exchanges in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, Vermont, and West Virginia; and business customers in Maine and New Hampshire. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 94,029 voice and data access lines. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Oneonta, Alabama.