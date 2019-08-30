Reviewing Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO)’s and Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (NYSE:SPH)’s results

As Gas Utilities companies, Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) and Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (NYSE:SPH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atmos Energy Corporation 104 4.42 N/A 4.22 25.86 Suburban Propane Partners L.P. 23 1.11 N/A 1.30 18.83

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Atmos Energy Corporation and Suburban Propane Partners L.P. Suburban Propane Partners L.P. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Atmos Energy Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Atmos Energy Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) and Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (NYSE:SPH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atmos Energy Corporation 0.00% 9.5% 4% Suburban Propane Partners L.P. 0.00% 15.2% 3.8%

Risk & Volatility

Atmos Energy Corporation is 78.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.22 beta. Suburban Propane Partners L.P.’s 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.87 beta.

Liquidity

Atmos Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Suburban Propane Partners L.P. are 1.3 and 1 respectively. Suburban Propane Partners L.P. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Atmos Energy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Atmos Energy Corporation and Suburban Propane Partners L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atmos Energy Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Suburban Propane Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Atmos Energy Corporation is $114, with potential upside of 3.42%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Atmos Energy Corporation and Suburban Propane Partners L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.8% and 32.1%. Insiders held 0.6% of Atmos Energy Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Suburban Propane Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atmos Energy Corporation 1.3% 3.58% 6.91% 14.19% 20.47% 17.6% Suburban Propane Partners L.P. 1.7% 2.98% 4.42% 6.74% 2.81% 27.4%

For the past year Atmos Energy Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Suburban Propane Partners L.P.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Atmos Energy Corporation beats Suburban Propane Partners L.P.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, transmission, and storage of natural gas in the United States. It operates in three segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Pipeline, and Nonregulated. The Regulated Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. This segment distributes natural gas to approximately 3 million residential, commercial, public authority, and industrial customers. As of September 30, 2016, it owned approximately 70,593 miles of underground distribution and transmission mains. The Regulated Pipeline segment engages in the pipeline and storage operations. This segment transports natural gas for third parties and manages five underground storage reservoirs in Texas; and provides ancillary services in the pipeline industry, including parking and lending arrangements, and inventory sales. It owns 5,446 miles of gas transmission and gathering lines. The Nonregulated segment provides natural gas management, marketing, transportation, and storage services to municipalities, local gas distribution companies, and industrial customers primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. This segment owns 111 miles of gas transmission and gathering lines. Atmos Energy Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. Its Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users. This segment offers propane primarily for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces and as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets. The companyÂ’s Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels segment engages in the retail distribution of fuel oil, diesel, kerosene, and gasoline to residential and commercial customers for use primarily as a source of heat in homes and buildings. Its Natural Gas and Electricity segment markets natural gas and electricity to residential and commercial customers in the deregulated energy markets in New York and Pennsylvania. The company also sells, installs, and services a range of home comfort equipment, including whole-house heating products, air cleaners, humidifiers, and space heaters. As of September 24, 2016, it served approximately 1.1 million residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers through 675 locations in 41 states primarily in the east and west coast regions of the United States, as well as portions of the midwest region of the United States and Alaska. Suburban Energy Services Group LLC serves as a general partner of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 1945 and is based in Whippany, New Jersey.